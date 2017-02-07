14-year-old Singaporean indoor skydiver Kyra Poh is the ‘fastest flyer’

Singapore’s indoor skydiving athlete Kyra Poh, 14, bagged two gold medals for her performance in the Solo Freestyle and Dynamic Solo Speed open categories, beating competitors from countries such as Poland, Australia and France. — TODAY pic SINGAPORE, Feb 7 — Singapore’s teenage indoor skydiver Kyra Poh was crowned World’s Fastest Flyer during the recent Windgames, an international indoor skydiving competition held in Empuriabrava, Spain, over the weekend.

For the Solo Freestyle category, Kyra had to perform two compulsory rounds of 60 seconds each and two musical free routines. Scores were given by a panel of judges and free flyers were judged based on a set of criteria such as good body form maintained throughout all moves, expression, degree of difficulty of the moves, variety of orientations shown and moves performed without loss of balance.

The Dynamic Solo Speed category consisted of eight rounds and in each round, participants had to perform a routine comprising a number of compulsory sequences and random sequences drawn. Kyra topped almost every round, officially cementing herself as the “World’s Fastest Flyer”.

In addition to her gold medals win, Kyra took home a silver medal for her participation in the 4-way Speed category.

Her latest triumph at the competition adds to her recent achievement at the 2nd Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) World Cup of Indoor Skydiving in October last year, where Kyra won the gold medal in the Junior Freestyle category. — TODAY