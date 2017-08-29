111th SEA Games gold a magical milestone for Azizulhasni

Azizulhasni defeated compatriot Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom 2-0 in the gold medal determination race. — Bernama pic NILAI, Aug 29 — Capturing the men’s individual sprint gold medal at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games today is one of the sweetest victories for the reigning keirin world champion, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang.

The gold medal was also the magical number 111th for the national contingent but it was also Azizulhasni’s first individual gold medal at the SEA Games after his last success in the Korat edition in 2007.

He said racing before local fans especially his wife and two children as well as family members gave him an indescribable feeling as well as a sense of pride in hearing his supporters’ cheers at the National Velodrome tonight.

“After 10 years, I finally rode in the SEA Games before my fans...many of them have never seen me live in action.

“I was further touched when I was told my gold medal was the number 111th , a sweet moment and a meaningful farewell for my last SEA Games appearance,” he said.

In this regard, Azizulhasni also dedicated the gold medal to his wife, Athiah Ilyana Abdul Samat.

"I had dedicated my gold medal in Korat to my wife and now after ten year of marriage with two children, I once again present the gold medal to her,” he said.

The bronze medal went to Thailand’s Jaturong Niwanti who beat Puguh Admadi of Indonesia in the bronze deciding round. — Bernama