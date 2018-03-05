10 teams given 14 days to complete M-League registration, says FMLLP

JOHOR BARU, March 5 — The ten teams competing in the Malaysian League who failed to complete documents for team registration have been given a second chance to do so within 14 days.

The decision was made during the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) board of directors meeting chaired by FMLLP chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who is also the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president.

However, Tunku Ismail said action would be taken against the teams if they still fail to meet the registration deadline.

“If they still fail to do so, the teams could be docked points or fined,” Tunku Ismail told a press conference here today. — Bernama