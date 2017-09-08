Zul Ariffin is more than just a pretty face

Zul Ariffin proudly states that he has more to offer as an actor rather than just his good looks. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — With his out of the norm role in upcoming movie Tombiruo: Penunggu Rimba, Zul Ariffin can now claim with pride that he is not just another good-looking actor.

The actor stated that his character in the movie is very different than those he has acted as before.

One of the obvious differences is that Zul is not able to communicate with his facial expressions, due to the mask that he has to put on throughout filming.

Hence, the actor has to act using only his body language and eye movements, even more so due to his role’s lack of dialogues.

“This character that I’m playing is quite hard. Not only am I not familiar acting with a mask on, I also need to be shirtless and don a wig. So at first, it was quite awkward, but I got used to it as time went by,” Zul stated.

“But at least now I can tell people that I am more than just a handsome face!”

As he was shirtless throughout the movie, Zul did not have on any protection while acting, making him more prone to injuries.

“I was already hurt on the second day of filming, I had to rest for two weeks and do physiotherapy. But once I recovered, I did almost 90 per cent of the action in the movie,” he said.

An adaptation of the famous novel by Ramlee Awang Murshid, Tombiruo: Penunggu Rimba will star famous Malaysian actors such as Zul Ariffin, Farid Kamil, Nabila Huda, Dynas Mokhtar, Datuk M. Nasir, Faizal Hussein and more.

The film tells the story of a young man named Ejim, who is called Tombiruo and deemed by fellow villagers as the jungle’s guard. Ejim, who has a face that is unlike a human’s, is ostracised by the society and has to always put on a mask.

When his father is killed in an incident while a dam is being developed, Tombiruo swears to avenge his father’s death.

Tombiruo: Penunggu Rimba will open in cinemas on October 12, 2017. — CinemaOnline