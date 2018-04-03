Zouk KL marks 14th year with entry into DJ Mag’s top 20

Zouk KL achieved its best position yet on the DJ Mag top 100 clubs list. — Pictures courtesy of Zouk KLKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Zouk KL broke into the top 20 of DJ Mag’s top 100 clubs list, it was announced at the club’s 14th anniversary party last week.

The club occupies the 19th spot on the definitive ranking, up two places from last year and securing its best result yet.

Where Asia clubs are concerned, Zouk KL is still considered third-best, behind South Korea’s Octagon in Seoul which dropped two places to seventh overall. Zouk Singapore meanwhile moved up one place to third on the list.

Zouk KL, a dance-music institution for Malaysians, has been voted among the top three clubs in Asia since first opening its doors at Jalan Ampang in 2004.

In August 2015, the club moved to the purpose-built entertainment district TREC at Jalan Tun Razak where it attracts 500,000 visitors annually.

Quintino headlined the 14th anniversary party at the club.Celebrations went down at Zouk KL last Friday in conjunction with the club’s 14th anniversary.

A pop-art-themed party was held with installations paying homage to some of the movement’s icons and Dutch DJ and producer Quintino headlining the bill.

It was the first time an international act played on the club’s anniversary.

Two partygoers strike a pose after winning the best-dressed contest at the pop-art-themed party. Moving forward, Zouk KL has renovated its design to look more cutting edge. A wall has been broken down to connect Ace and Mainroom — two of the best spaces in the club — into one.

It will undergo two more phases of renovation in the future.

Events coming up in April include the opening of a new hardstyle night Hertz featuring Coone and Atmozfears this weekend and the first appearance in Malaysia of Jonas Blue, the DJ known for hit Mama, who will play on April 21.