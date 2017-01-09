‘Zootopia’ takes home best animated feature Globe

The characters of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde pose at the premiere of ‘Zootopia’ at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California February 17, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Buddy cop comedy Zootopia yesterday nabbed the Golden Globe for best animated feature film, crowning a record year for Disney.

The film centres on the intrepid rabbit police officer Judy Hopps, who along with a fox solves a crime in a metropolis inhabited by a diverse population of anthropomorphized animals.

The critically acclaimed flick was helped along by a massive promotional campaign, raking in more than one billion dollars at box offices worldwide.

Disney became the first studio to cross the US$7 billion threshold within a one-year window.

Zootopia beat out another Disney film, Moana, along with Kubo and the Two Strings, Sing and the French-Swiss stop-motion movie My Life as a Zucchini — a critical success and the only non-US film in the category. — AFP