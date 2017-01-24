‘Zoolander 2,’ ‘Batman v Superman’ lead Razzies nominations

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill attend New York premiere ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ March 20, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Fashion comedy Zoolander No. 2 and superhero picture Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice lead the pack of nominations at 2016’s Golden Raspberry awards ahead of a February 25 prizegiving.

The annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best of the worst movies released the previous year, takes place the day before the Oscars, just as its nominations are announced the day before the 89th Academy Awards’ own list on January 24.

Zoolander No. 2 failed to capture the magic that made its predecessor so memorable, and over 1,000 voting Razzie members combined to see it nominated in eight listed categories.

Those included Worst Picture, four acting Razzies, and Worst Director.

Also with nominations in eight named categories is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It comes to the table with one less nod for (worst) acting and picks up a Worst Screenplay nomination in its place.

Among other movies figuring prominently are gross-out comedy Dirty Grandpa, special effects flick Gods of Egypt and alien invasion sequel Independence Day: Resurgence.

The Golden Raspberry Awards organisation explained that it had expanded category choices from five to six films nominees each as the “crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive.”

A full list can be seen at razzies.com — AFP-Relaxnews