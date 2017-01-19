Zoey Deutch finds herself trapped in a time loop in ‘Before I Fall’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― Check out this new trailer for Before I Fall, that is set to make its debut at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend.

This fantasy drama is based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Oliver and sees model high school student Zoey Deutch’s life thrown into a time loop.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “What if you had only one day to change absolutely everything? Samantha Kingston has everything: The perfect friends, the perfect guy, and a seemingly perfect future. Then, everything changes. After one fateful night, Sam wakes up with no future at all. Trapped reliving the same day over and over, she begins to question just how perfect her life really was.

“As she begins to untangle the mystery of a life suddenly derailed, she must also unwind the secrets of the people closest to her, and discover the power of a single day to make a difference, not just in her own life, but in the lives of those around her–before she runs out of time for good.”

The film also stars Halston Sage, Jennifer Beals, Logan Miller, G. Hannelius, Elena Kampouris, Diego Boneta and Alyssa Lynch.

Before I Fall is set for release on March 3.

Zoey Deutch finds herself inexplicably living the same day over and over again in ‘Before I Fall’.