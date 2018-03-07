Ziana Zain asks for space following husband’s arrest

Ziana Zain and Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri are pictured with their children. — Picture via Instagram KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Popular singer and actress Ziana Zain has asked for space and privacy after news broke yesterday that her husband was arrested and subsequently charged with voluntarily causing hurt to their nine-year-old son.

Ziana, whose real name is Siti Roziana Zain, has remained silent since Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri, 53, claimed trial yesterday to whipping his son with a cane at a house in Denai Alam here, around 4am on Feb 25.

“I do not want to comment or be interviewed about it since this is a court case, and it’s a personal matter.

“Pray for me and my children,” the 49-year-old award winning singer told news portal Astro Awani.

Earlier today, Ziana broke her silence on Instagram when she posted a picture with the wordings: “Don’t judge my path if you haven’t walked my journey” which has received over 13,000 likes and almost 600 comments.

The charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum 10 years imprisonment or with a fine, or with whipping, or any two of the punishments on conviction.

Magistrate Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin set RM5,000 as bail with one surety, and April 4 for the next mention.

The couple married in 1998 and have four children in Muhammad Aiman, 19, Muhammad Ammar, 14, as well as twins Muhammad Ariel dan Siti Nur Kaseh, 10.