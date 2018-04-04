Zazie Beetz to team up with Kristen Stewart on the big screen

German-American actress Zazie Beetz is in negotiations for a role alongside Kristen Stewart in the next film by Australian Benedict Andrews entitled Against All Enemies.

Beetz is in negotiation for a role opposite Stewart in the film Against All Enemies by Australian director Andrews, reports Variety. Anthony Mackie, Jack O'Connell, Margaret Qualley and Colm Meaney have all already joined the cast. No information has been given about the role to be played by Beetz.

Against All Enemies will look back on the life of actress Jean Seberg (to be played by Stewart), who was the target of illegal FBI surveillance in retaliation for her support for the Black Panthers. An iconic figure of the Nouvelle Vague in the 1960s, Jean Seberg notably starred in films by Jean-Luc Godard (Breathless), Claude Chabrol, and Romain Gary, to whom she was married.

In the wake of her rise to fame in the Donald Glover series Atlanta, Beetz is to top the bill in the role of Domino in Deadpool 2, which is to be released on May 16. The actress has recently finished shooting the forthcoming Steven Soderbergh film, High Flying Bird, which is to be released in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews