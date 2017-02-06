‘Baywatch’ Super Bowl spot sees Zac Efron strip down to his skivvies (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Baywatch made its name with slow-mo shots of Pamela Anderson’s character CJ Parker running along the beach.

Well, the tables just got turned in the reboot’s Super Bowl spot, which shows Zac Efron in very revealing gear.

When his character Matt Brody tears off his pants to reveal an American flag-themed bathing suit, Dwayne Johnson’s Mitch Buchannon pauses to ask him, “What are you wearing?”

Efron quickly answers, “Freedom,” to which Buchannon quips, “That’s desecration.”

Baywatch will hit US cinemas on May 26.

Its plot will centre on Buchannon, a forthright veteran lifeguard, going head-to-head with rash recruit Brody, until the pair are forced to put aside their differences when they discover that a criminal plot is in the works that is threatening their beach.

Devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) chastises brash new recruit (Zac Efron) after he gets into some very revealing gear. — Screengrab from YouTube