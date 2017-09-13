Yuna to perform at the opening and closing of Asean Para Games

The ‘Crush’ singer announced the news via Kuala Lumpur 2017’s Twitter account. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Malaysian singer Yuna has the greatest honour to perform at the upcoming 9th Asean Para Games this year for both the opening and closing ceremonies!

Malaysian Minister of Youth and Sports, Khairy Jamaluddin had also previously announced the news via his Twitter, “Don't forget Asean Para Games September 17 to 23. Our Luarbiasa heroes! Plus, Yuna will be performing at Para Closing 23 Sept!”

Are you ready😃? @yunamusic is making a special appearance at #KL2017 ASEAN Para Games Opening Ceremony 🇲🇾 this 17 Sept✨! Entrance is FREE. pic.twitter.com/xB5nVLh4kn — Kuala Lumpur 2017 (@KL2017) September 11, 2017

Taking place from September 17 to 23, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, 17 different sporting events will be contested throughout the seven days.

Entrance tickets for the Para Games are free, all you need to do is visit this website and fill in the number of passes that you need, so get them while they’re still available!

You can also get your passes at the National Stadium from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday, September 16 and from 10am to 8pm on Sunday, September 17 as tickets will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. — TheHive.Asia