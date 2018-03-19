Yuna pleads with Instagram to help end sexual harassment

Yuna is currently in California, US to continue her recording works for an upcoming project. PETALING JAYA, March 19 — Online sexual predators are aplenty and local songstress Yuna has revealed that she has also been a victim.

According to the 31-year-old's tweet yesterday, she has been dealing with this anonymous person for close to half a year now, and is now appealing to photo sharing platform Instagram to act on it.

"Hey @Instagram I've had the same stalker harrasing my account, leaving disgusting sexual comments for about half a year now. I keep reporting comments and accounts to you guys, but this person keeps coming back with a new account.

"Please help, I've blocked him 10 times," she tweeted yesterday on her account @yunamusic.

Please @instagram help me end online sexual harassment! is there an email i can send photos/screencaps of these harassment to? ive taken all the steps your help center had to offer, but this predator keeps coming back. — Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) March 17, 2018

It did not stop there as she pleaded to Instagram again via its Twitter account to assist her shortly afterwards.

Yuna is currently in California, US to continue her recording works for an upcoming project.

Although this is a common issue, very few artists come out requesting for help.

In February, House actress Charlyne Yi was sexually harassed by Marilyn Manson fans on Twitter after she accused the singer of sexually harrasing every women on set of the series.

In October last year, #Metoo movement spread wildly across social media to help women demonstrate the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment through the Internet and the workplace.