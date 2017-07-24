Yuna is Vogue Arabia’s hijabi crush

Yuna wears a creation by Hatta Dolmat in Vogue Arabia. — Picture via Instagram/YunamusicKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Singer-songwriter Yuna has just added another fashion feather to her cap.

She is featured prominently in the July/August edition of Vogue Arabia in a creation by local designer Hatta Dolmat. She was photographed by Japan-born, California-based photographer, Aja Hitomi.

Inside, she shares why she considers her hijab to be her “power piece.”

But before everyone gets too excited, appearances might be deceptive: Yuna is not the magazine’s cover girl — something that she is at pains to point out.

While she has her sights set on the real cover of the influential fashion magazine, this time round she is only gracing the opener of a section within the magazine.

The actual cover girl is supermodel Jourdan Dunn.

Yuna wrote on Instagram: “I think i need to reiterate that this is NOT THE COVER of Vogue Arabia, it IS however the cover of the Lens section in the magazine! before everybody gets too excited and gets the wrong idea and reports the wrong info.”

Nonetheless, she called the experience “so cool” and would “celebrate this with an iced latte!”