Yuna and Adam Sinclair are officially engaged

Yuna and her fiance Adam Sinclair. — Picture via Instagram.com/YunaMusicPETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Popular singer Yuna is officially engaged to boyfriend Adam Sinclair.

It was reported that the engagement took place at Yuna’s parents’ home in Shah Alam and was attended only by family members and close friends.

Yuna, whose real name is Yunalis Datuk Mat Zara’ai, 31, was reported to have started dating Adam Sinclair, 33, since 2015.

In a statement released by her local label Yuna Room Records today, the singer said: “Syukur Alhamdulillah, it was a beautiful engagement. I was very happy that everything went smoothly and we had all of my family members and best friends attending the event.

“The house was decorated beautifully and we were very happy to host Adam's lovely family in our home. I would like to thank all the fans for their well wishes and their prayers.”

The singer earlier today posted a photograph in Instagram of herself as a little girl sitting on a wedding dais with the caption “We came a long way, didn’t we?”

We came a long way, didn't we? A post shared by Yuna (@yunamusic) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Her beau in turn posted a photograph of his young self, looking very grubby, asking her, “Are you sure@yunaleese??”

Are you sure @yunaleese?? A post shared by Adam Sinclair (@adamyousofunny) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Fans have posted their congratulations to the happy couple on both their Instagram accounts.

We wish the happy couple all the best in their new journey.