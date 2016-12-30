You’re going to need VR goggles to watch Yuna‘s ‘Best Love’ video

Yuna takes her fans on a full 360-degree experience in her new video. — Picture courtesy of Aimanness Harun KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Yuna has just dropped a new video for her song Best Love — with an innovative twist that she is certain fans will love.

The reason is the interactive video puts fans right on the stage with the acclaimed singer-songwriter. The technology will also allow them to view her performance from every angle.

Yuna shared a snippet of the video as directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall on her Twitter and it appears to centre on Yuna performing onstage in an empty auditorium amidst a confetti shower, as backup dancers twirl around her.

For now, the video is available only through the Life VR app, which is available for Android and iOS devices.

They will also need to wear a virtual reality headset, of course.

In an interview with InStyle, the singer-songwriter promised fans that “every time you watch the video, it’s going to be different.”

“This is definitely my first time working on a 360 music video,” she shared. “I just know my hardcore fans are going to be excited about it.

“[You’re] not going to be just looking at one thing over and over again. It’s going to be a different experience every time you put the VR on.”