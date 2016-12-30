You’re going to need VR goggles to watch Yuna‘s ‘Best Love’ video

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Yuna has just dropped a new video for her song Best Love — with an innovative twist that she is certain fans will love.
The reason is the interactive video puts fans right on the stage with the acclaimed singer-songwriter. The technology will also allow them to view her performance from every angle.
Yuna shared a snippet of the video as directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall on her Twitter and it appears to centre on Yuna performing onstage in an empty auditorium amidst a confetti shower, as backup dancers twirl around her.
BEST LOVE is here.. in 360. https://t.co/zFVp34Rwmq @instyle @LIFE #LIFEVR pic.twitter.com/YMN8UfeHYC— Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) December 28, 2016
For now, the video is available only through the Life VR app, which is available for Android and iOS devices.
They will also need to wear a virtual reality headset, of course.
In an interview with InStyle, the singer-songwriter promised fans that “every time you watch the video, it’s going to be different.”
“This is definitely my first time working on a 360 music video,” she shared. “I just know my hardcore fans are going to be excited about it.
“[You’re] not going to be just looking at one thing over and over again. It’s going to be a different experience every time you put the VR on.”