‘Your Name’ misses out on Oscar nomination

‘Your Name’ has set box office records both at home in Japan and abroad. — Handout via CinemaOnlineTOKYO, Jan 25 — Your Name might be the year’s anime phenomenon, setting box office records both at home in Japan and abroad, but clearly the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences missed the memo.

The Academy officially released the five nominations for the Best Animated Feature category yesterday, when it announced nominations for the 89th Academy Awards, but director Makoto Shinkai’s tale of body-swapping teens Taki and Mitsuha was overlooked.

The nods went to Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle and Zootopia instead.

So it appears Your Name’s critical acclaim, popularity and success weren’t enough to convince the Academy that the film deserved a nomination.

Arguably, it’s been a crowded animated feature field this year, and other big studio contenders have also missed out, including Finding Dory, Sing and Trolls.

But many fans were hoping Your Name would buck the trend among Academy members not to recognise anime: Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away is the only anime to have won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, back in 2002.

Coincidentally, Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli will fly the flag again (somewhat) for anime, as it was involved in the production of The Red Turtle.