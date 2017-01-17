‘Your Name’ dethrones ‘Spirited Away’ as highest-grossing anime ever

Japan has submitted ‘Your Name’ as its bet for the Best Animated Feature in the Oscars race. — Handout via CinemaOnlineTOKYO, Jan 17 — Your Name has recently been named as the highest-grossing anime of all time!

The animated fantasy movie has beaten the global record previously set by the most successful movie in Japanese history, Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.

The Makoto Shinkai-directed movie has collected USS331.6 million (RM1.48 billion) to date at the global box office, beating Spirited Away's collection of US$289 million, based on The Numbers stats.

Most of the collection comes from Japan itself, grossing US$192.5 million domestically. The figures are further boosted by its US$81.36 million collection in China and US$17 million in South Korea.

Released in Japan on August 26 last year, the box office collection for Your Name has been steadily growing over the months.

Back in November 2016, it was already named the third highest-grossing anime of all time. A month later, it moved up to the second place. By January, it officially claimed the top spot on the internationally highest-grossing Japanese animated movie list.

Its popularity has helped it spread not only to other Asian countries, including Malaysia and Singapore where it was released in December and November, respectively, but also to the UK, US, New Zealand and Australia.

Japan has submitted Your Name as its bet for the Oscars race and if selected, it would be nominated under the Best Animated Feature category at the 89th annual Academy Awards. — CinemaOnline