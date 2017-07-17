Your last chance to audition for Miss Universe Malaysia 2018

Could you be the next Samantha Katie James? — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Are you the next Miss Universe Malaysia? If you think you are, then head over to Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur this weekend on July 22 and 23, 2017, as the Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation (MUMO) will be hosting a final round of walk-in auditions.

Those who missed the mini auditions held at Pavilion Elite earlier this month, as well as the one held at Le Meridien Kota Kinabalu, will now stand a chance to become one of the finalists of the Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 competition.

The audition will be held on Saturday and Sunday, between 10am and 6pm at Level 3, Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur. It is open to non-Muslims, Malaysian female citizens who have never been married, never been divorced, or have never had a child.

She must be at least 18 years and under 26 years before January 1, 2018 in the year she wishes to compete, at least 168cm, and able to communicate in any of these languages — English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin or Tamil.

Applicants must be well-groomed with make-up and high heels, and bring along their original MyKad and a photocopy, along with three photos showing their face, a full-length shot and a mid-length shot.

The crowned winner will have an opportunity of a lifetime to travel abroad and represent Malaysia at the Miss Universe pageant to be held in 2018. Additionally, she will also receive a cash prize of RM50,000 and sponsored prizes worth over RM150,000.

The current title-holder of Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 is Samantha Katie James who will be representing Malaysia at the 66th Miss Universe Pageant. — TheHive.Asia