Your first look at Josh Brolin as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’

The image that has ‘Deadpool’ fans buzzing. — Screengrab from TwitterLOS ANGELES, Aug 8 — After teasing Zadie Beetz as Domino last week, Ryan Reynolds has surprised Deadpool fans with a first look at Josh Brolin as Cable.

Reynolds shared two images of a buff Brolin as the cyborg in the eagerly anticipated sequel to 2016’s monster hit.

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds captioned the first image.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

For the second, he wrote: “Deadpool 2: Your premium Cable provider.”

In both images, Brolin looks very much like the popular comic character with a scarred face and a fake eye as he brandishes a giant machine gun.

In true tongue-in-cheek Deadpool style, a teddy bear hangs off his belt.

What other big reveals will Reynolds share in the coming weeks?

With Jack Kesy playing the unidentified villain and Shioli Kutsuna and Julian Dennison also having secret roles in the movie, fans will have to keep an eye on his social media.

Deadpool 2 hits cinemas on June 1.