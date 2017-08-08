Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Showbiz

Your first look at Josh Brolin as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’

Tuesday August 8, 2017
10:46 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

US professor appeals revoked Singapore residency and expulsionUS professor appeals revoked Singapore residency and expulsion

Conservationists say KL heritage buildings facing destructionConservationists say KL heritage buildings facing destruction

The Edit: Tattoo artist Jeremy Lo preaches beauty of Borneo’s tribal inkThe Edit: Tattoo artist Jeremy Lo preaches beauty of Borneo’s tribal ink

The Edit: ‘Deadpool’ fans, here’s a first look at Josh Brolin as CableThe Edit: ‘Deadpool’ fans, here’s a first look at Josh Brolin as Cable

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The image that has ‘Deadpool’ fans buzzing. — Screengrab from TwitterThe image that has ‘Deadpool’ fans buzzing. — Screengrab from TwitterLOS ANGELES, Aug 8 — After teasing Zadie Beetz as Domino last week, Ryan Reynolds has surprised Deadpool fans with a first look at Josh Brolin as Cable.

Reynolds shared two images of a buff Brolin as the cyborg in the eagerly anticipated sequel to 2016’s monster hit.

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds captioned the first image.

For the second, he wrote: “Deadpool 2: Your premium Cable provider.”

In both images, Brolin looks very much like the popular comic character with a scarred face and a fake eye as he brandishes a giant machine gun.

In true tongue-in-cheek Deadpool style, a teddy bear hangs off his belt.

What other big reveals will Reynolds share in the coming weeks?

With Jack Kesy playing the unidentified villain and Shioli Kutsuna and Julian Dennison also having secret roles in the movie, fans will have to keep an eye on his social media.

Deadpool 2 hits cinemas on June 1.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline