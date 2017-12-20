Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Your first look at all-female crime caper, ‘Ocean’s 8’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 20, 2017
LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — Every con has its pros, and in the case of Ocean’s 8, that means an all-star cast comprising Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter.

Bullock plays the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (as played by George Clooney in the original series) who is pulling together the heist.

Cate Blanchett is basically her Brad Pitt, the glamorous sidekick and confidante.

Anne Hathaway (or rather, her US$150 million necklace) will be the target.

Like her brother Danny, Debbie seems to have revenge as her motive in the heist, but against who remains unclear. Perhaps Damian Lewis who plays the film’s villain?

Other members of Bullock’s crew include Rihanna as a coder, Kaling as an expert jeweller and Awkwafina as a slick thief.

Expect lots of cameos too, from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Zayn Malik and Serena Williams since the attempted heist will take place at New York’s Met Gala.

Matt Damon will also reprise his role as pickpocket Linus Caldwell.

Ocean’s 8 is released in US cinemas on June 8, 2018.

