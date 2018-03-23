Young singers should not act like ‘diva’ to stay relevant, says Nora

Singer Nora Ariffin advised budding singers not to behave like ‘diva’ or act arrogantly. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/itsnoraariffinKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Singer Nora Ariffin, whose popularity soared through the song, ‘Di Persimpangan Dilema’, has advised budding singers not to behave like ‘diva’ or act arrogantly in order to stay relevant in the music industry.

Having released 10 albums since 1994, Nora, whose real name is Wan Norafizah Wan Ariffin, 44, also advised the artistes to always work sincerely and stay grounded.

“Artistes, especially the youngsters should work sincerely in a bid to sharpen their talents. Don’t be so vain,” she told Bernama.

On her new single entitled ‘Ada Dalam Tidak’, composed by Sirkhan and the lyrics written by Habsah Hassan which is dedicated to her husband, composer Johan Nawawi who died last year, she said the song would be released next month.

“We are in the process of making a music video for the song,” said Nora who also expressed gratitude for the continued support from fans.

She said the ‘Ada Dalam Tidak’ song would also be included in the ‘Tribute 30 Tahun Johan Nawawi’ album that would be released soon.

She added the tribute album for her late husband would feature a compilation of Johan’s greatest hits which were performed by popular singers such as Datuk Sheila Majid, Datuk Khatijah Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza. — Bernama