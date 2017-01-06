Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:56 pm GMT+8

Young ‘Lion’ star Sunny Pawar predicts long acting career (VIDEO)

Friday January 6, 2017
10:05 AM GMT+8

Actor Sunny Pawar from the film ‘Lion’ poses for a portrait while promoting the film in New York City January 5, 2017. — Reuters picActor Sunny Pawar from the film ‘Lion’ poses for a portrait while promoting the film in New York City January 5, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Sunny Pawar may be small, but his performance in the new film Lion, is large.

Lion is based on the true story of Saroo Brierley, who as a 5-year-old boy was separated from his family in rural India when he accidentally boarded the wrong train.

Unable to remember his home town or his mother’s name, Saroo is placed in an orphanage, adopted by an Australian family and taken to live in Tasmania. More than 20 years later, he uses the Google Earth map tool to try and find his home in India.

The now 8-year old filmed the movie when he was six and plays the younger Saroo before actor Dev Patel takes over for the second half of the drama.

Pawar said he hit it off with Patel right away.

“We talked and played and then we became friends.”

As a 6-year-old, it’s obvious what he enjoyed the most about filming.

“Things like running, jumping and getting lost in the train.”

The young star, who said his father helped him learn his lines, just finished his second film and predicts he’ll do many more.

“Yes, lots and lots!” — Reuters

