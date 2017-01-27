‘Young & Hungry’ doubles up on episode count for Season 5

'Young & Hungry's Emily Osment. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Food and entreprenuerial crossover comedy Young & Hungry is getting a bumper 20 episode order for Season 5, which premieres March 13th.

Accordingly, the season will be split into two halfs, with the first batch of ten episodes airing from March and a second chunk of scheduling to be announced.

Emily Osment of Hannah Montana fame stars as a food blogger turned presonal chef for Jonathan Sadowski’s tech millionaire.

The comedy show follows them as they attempt to navigate a relationship that is both business and personal.

Freeform, previously known as ABC Family, carries the show; Season 2 also expanded from a standard 10 episodes to a 20 episode format. — AFP-Relaxnews