Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 8:22 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Haze

Showbiz

‘Young & Hungry’ doubles up on episode count for Season 5

Friday January 27, 2017
07:06 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Hong Kong ranked top city destination in the worldThe Edit: Hong Kong ranked top city destination in the world

The Edit: Incubus up ante on new album speculationThe Edit: Incubus up ante on new album speculation

The Edit: Jasmine Sanders shines bright at Bulgari campaignThe Edit: Jasmine Sanders shines bright at Bulgari campaign

Close call but Manchester United squeeze into League Cup finalClose call but Manchester United squeeze into League Cup final

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

'Young & Hungry's Emily Osment. — AFP pic 'Young & Hungry's Emily Osment. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Food and entreprenuerial crossover comedy Young & Hungry is getting a bumper 20 episode order for Season 5, which premieres March 13th.

Accordingly, the season will be split into two halfs, with the first batch of ten episodes airing from March and a second chunk of scheduling to be announced.

Emily Osment of Hannah Montana fame stars as a food blogger turned presonal chef for Jonathan Sadowski’s tech millionaire.

The comedy show follows them as they attempt to navigate a relationship that is both business and personal.

Freeform, previously known as ABC Family, carries the show; Season 2 also expanded from a standard 10 episodes to a 20 episode format. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline