You won’t believe why Josh Brolin was cut out of ‘Suburbicon’

Cast member Josh Brolin (left) and his girlfriend Kathryn Boyd pose on the red carpet as they leave after the screening of the film 'Sicario' in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Josh Brolin was supposed to be in George Clooney’s Suburbicon, but he has apparently been cut out of the movie.

And the reason he’s no longer part of the movie may surprise you: Brolin was actually too funny and it didn’t blend with the tone of the rest of the movie.

“We shot a couple of scenes with Josh [playing] a baseball coach that are really, really funny. But after we did our first screening, the one thing that became really clear to me was that [the scenes] let the air out of the balloon, in terms of the tension in the film,” Clooney explained.

“I had to write him this awful note where I just said, ‘You’re not going to believe it. But these scenes really don’t work anymore’.

“He felt bad, and he thought maybe something went wrong, and I said, ‘I’m sending you the scenes, so you can see, they’re actually the two funniest scenes in the movie.’ I remember sitting there with the editor going, ‘F**k! I can’t believe this!’

“But I’ve sort of been in the same situation. I did a bunch of scenes in Thin Red Line and then got a call from Terry [Malick], saying, ‘We’re cutting out everything except the very last scene.’ I was like, ‘Please cut me completely out of the movie! Don’t leave me in one scene!’

“But, [on Suburbicon], it is one of those where we were just, like, ‘There was no option.’ He was so great in the film. I never like talking about those kind of things because it can be really unfair to an actor, except to say he was just absolutely great in the movie.”

Suburbicon stars Matt Damon Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe and Oscar Isaac. It is set for release on October 27.