You might want to stay away from ‘The Elf’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday October 4, 2017
05:45 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Here is new trailer for holiday horror flick The Elf that stars Natassia Halabi, Les Best, Gabriel Miller and Lassiter Holmes.

Directed by director Justin Price (The 13th Friday), the story centres on Nick who finds a cursed elf doll inside an ancient chest with a naughty list of his family’s names written on it after inheriting an old toy shop. It’s not long before he discovers it’s a diabolical doll.  

The synopsis of the film reads: “Nick is haunted by night terrors stemming from a tragic murder he saw when he was young. After inheriting an old toy shop, he discovers a cursed elf doll sealed inside an ancient chest with a naughty list of his family’s names written on it. He soon discovers that the elf was an evil conduit meant to unleash a supernatural killing spree during the Christmas Holidays by whomever set it free.”

The Elf is set for digital release on November 7.

A screengrab from holiday horror flick ‘The Elf’.A screengrab from holiday horror flick ‘The Elf’.

