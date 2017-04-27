Yoo Ji-tae films cameo for Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built’

Yoo Ji-tae poses with Lars von Trier and costume designer, Manon Rasmussen. — Picture via Facebook/At9FilmSEOUL, April 27 — South Korean actor Yoo Ji-tae will appear in Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, the film’s Korean distributor said yesterday.

This makes Yoo the first Asian actor to appear in a film by the Danish auteur.

At9 Film announced the news by posting a picture of Yoo together with Von Trier and the film’s costume designer, Manon Rasmussen, on its official social media channels.

The film distributor added that Yoo finished shooting in late March in Sweden, but offered no other details about the actor’s role.

“It is an honour to appear in a film by Lars von Trier, who is one of my favourite filmmakers. Despite it being a cameo role, it was a special and valuable experience,” the Facebook post quoted Yoo as saying.

Yoo is best known to international audiences for his lead role in Park Chan-wook’s Old Boy.

The House That Jack Built is set in the 1970s US and follows the titular Jack, played by Matt Dillon, as he develops into a serial killer over the course of 12 years.

Other confirmed cast members include Uma Thurman and Riley Keough.

The film is slated for release next year.