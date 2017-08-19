Yellow Claw, Krewella confirmed for It’s the Ship 2017

The fourth instalment of It’s the Ship sets sail from Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on November 17, 2017. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — After months of excitement and anticipation Asia’s largest festival at sea, It’s the Ship, is now ready to set sail as it reveals its first phase line-up.

This year, the music cruise festival is going to be bigger and better with the Dutch trap duo Yellow Claw and US female electronic sisters Krewella headlining the four-day, three-night party.

Other international stars who will be joining the cruise include Aussie favourites Peking Duk and Tigerlily, Dutch Hardstyle heavyweight Brennan Heart, London-based house outfit and Martin Garrix collaborator Third Party, and more.

While on the Asian side, we have South Korean hip hop artiste Keith Ape, tough-talking Chinese rap group Higher Brothers, Singapore DJs Rave Republic and Oliver Osbourne, Malaysian duo Twinkies and rapper Joe Flizzow, and Thai-American hip-hop triple hitters Thaitanium, among others.

The fourth instalment of It’s the Ship is set to depart from Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on November 17, 2017, crossing international waters to one of the world’s favourite destinations — Phuket, Thailand, before returning to Singapore on November 20.

This is the first time the music cruise festival will be setting sail to Thailand.

Shipmates can expect to experience more with the Genting Dream featuring waterslides, a bowling alley, casino, mini golf, rope course, 35 restaurants, bars, clubs and much more.

Furthermore, It’s the Ship is offering the first 350 ticket buyers in August an exclusive party bag filled with on-board essentials — and guess what? One of the bags will contain a “golden ticket”, granting the lucky receiver free access to next year's festival.

More performers will be announced soon including the announcement of this year’s Ship’s Captain!

For more information, log on to itstheship.com — TheHive.Asia