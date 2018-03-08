Years & Years drops fresh track ‘Sanctify’ (VIDEO)

The video for Sanctify centres around an audition against the backdrop of a future metropolis called Palo Santo

NEW YORK, March 8 — Years & Years have released the first track off their highly anticipated second studio album, along with a dystopic video.

Sanctify — with its audible nod to Britney Spears — offers a first taste of the British synthpop band’s sophomore album, which comes after 2015’s critically acclaimed and Brit-nominated album Communion.

Frontman Olly Alexander said of the accompanying video, “The video for Sanctify centres around an audition against the backdrop of a future metropolis called Palo Santo. It’s the first part of a bigger jigsaw puzzle and my hope is that it confuses the hell out of people but also excites them in a mysterious and sensual way....I’m asking people to jump down the rabbit hole with me and let their imagination run free.”

Details about the upcoming album, as well as its first official single, are said to be coming soon. — AFP-Relaxnews