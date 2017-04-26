Yasss! This Malaysian actress is in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’

Even Baby Groot is excited, people. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — SPOILER ALERT! Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) newest movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, has just finished its premiere and fans were quick to point out the Easter eggs and cameos scattered across the film in social media.

Malaysian fans would spot a very familiar face featured in the post-credit scenes, one of which included a cameo by legendary actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh.

The actress plays the female Starhawk named Aleta Ogord, according to CNET. She is the adopted sister of the male Starhawk, Stakar Ogord, played by Sylvester Stallone.

In the comics, they take turns being Starhawk while the other stays in limbo. They are both members of the original Guardians of the Galaxy, of which Yondu Udonta, played by Michael Rooker, is also a member of in the comics.

While Yeoh’s character only makes a short appearance in the movie, it has been hinted that her character, along with the other cameo characters that made surprise appearances in the movie, will play a bigger part in future titles.

Speaking of future MCU movies, while only months have passed in the MCU between the first Guardians of the Galaxy and the sequel (thus why Baby Groot is still a baby), four MCU years will have come and go between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War (so, by then, Groot might be all grown up again and ready to take on the Hulk).

Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord, Starhawk. — Handout via CinemaOnlineAnd, yes. It has been confirmed that the Guardians will be making an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Since four years will have passed until then, you can’t expect the Guardians to be the same as when they first formed their team or as they are at the end of the sequel.

As for what happens after Avengers: Infinity War, the previously named Avengers: Infinity War Part II has been renamed Avengers 4 because, as Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige stated, the movie’s actual title is a spoiler to Avengers: Infinity War.

Lucky for us impatient fans, Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora of the Guardians of the Galaxy, might have accidentally mentioned the title during an interview with /Film at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 UK premiere.

“I think that the Guardians just shot their part when it comes to Infinity War, the first part,” said Saldana. “And we all have to go back for Gauntlet later this year.”

So... Gauntlet, huh? And the Guardians are going to be in it, you say? Well, I think some of us comic book geeks may have already gotten an idea of what to expect for the final part of MCU’s Phase 3. — CinemaOnline