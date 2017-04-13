Last updated Friday, April 14, 2017 8:49 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Showbiz

X-rated snaps of Miley Cyrus, Rosario Dawson, Suki Waterhouse allegedly leaked online

Thursday April 13, 2017
04:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Singer and show host Miley Cyrus poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 31, 2015. — Reuters picSinger and show host Miley Cyrus poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 31, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 13 — Miley Cyrus, Rosario Dawson and Suki Waterhouse have joined the ranks of celebrities whose intimate photos have been leaked online by hackers.

It is understood “dozens” of X-rated snaps of Cyrus are now accessible via the website that was previously forced to remove nude photos of Amanda Seyfried after she threatened them with legal proceedings last month.

Private photos of Emma Watson were also leaked, with her representatives confirming the snaps were not nude images.

And it seems the hackers aren’t done yet.

They are also promising more leaks from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Mad Men actress Alison Brie, according to TechCrunch.

In what is being termed Celebgate 2.0, it appears that this latest invasion of privacy is part of a set of leaks that began last month involving high-profile actresses and models.

Just like the first Celebgate that involved 30 celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst and Kate Upton, many of the photos appear to have been stolen from compromised iCloud accounts and other private galleries.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline