X Japan leader, famed for intense drumming, needs surgery

This file photo taken on October 3, 2016 shows musician Yoshiki attending the Premiere of Drafthouse Films' 'We Are X' at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 10 — Yoshiki, the force behind Japanese rockers X Japan who is known for such intense drumming he sometimes collapses on stage, yesterday cancelled upcoming shows to undergo urgent surgery.

Yoshiki, whose group was one of the biggest acts in Japanese music history with fanatical fan followings in the 1980s and 1990s, will have an operation on May 16 in Los Angeles to receive an artificial cervical disc, his management said.

“Yoshiki has been informed by a neurosurgeon in Japan that his neck has experienced severe damage that would force a professional rugby player to retire. It has been medically determined that he is approaching his limit, both physically and mentally,” a statement said.

It said that the reunited X Japan was forced to put off July arena concerts in Japan as well as a subsequent global tour that had not yet been announced, with a decision later on whether the shows can be rescheduled or need to be canceled.

The frail 51-year-old, whose full name is Yoshiki Hayashi, had suffered bone fractures since his childhood but pursued such an aggressive brand of heavy metal drumming that he would often writhe in pain on the floor by the end of shows.

Yoshiki, who is also a classical pianist, in January played New York’s Carnegie Hall with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra but, his doctor said yesterday, he had already lost feeling in his left hand.

He kept performing since then, including at an X Japan concert in March at Wembley Arena in London.

“Even in his condition at that state, Yoshiki stated that he wanted to see things through to the end,” doctor Tommy Tomizawa said in a statement.

“However, due to the worsening of his symptoms, doctors determined that if the situation continued he would have gone beyond the point of surgery and recovery.”

Combining the power of arena metal with the glam androgyny of David Bowie, X Japan won legions of devoted fans ranging from screaming teenage girls to Japan’s former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi to US rockers Kiss.

In an interview last year with AFP, Yoshiki said he believed X Japan’s bid to win over a bigger audience in the West could have been possible had the band come of age in the internet era. — AFP