‘World War Z’ sequel angles for Fincher’s involvement

Thursday April 27, 2017
10:11 PM GMT+8

David Fincher is on the verge of being confirmed as director of a second 'World War Z' film. — AFP picDavid Fincher is on the verge of being confirmed as director of a second 'World War Z' film. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 27 — David Fincher is on the verge of being confirmed as director of a second World War Z film.

The director of Gone Girl, Se7en and The Social Network is now thought to have won the confidence of Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions, according to Variety.

Adapted from the Max Brooks novel, World War Z follows Gerry Lane, a United Nations employee who becomes caught up in a zombie pandemic that threatens to wipe out humanity.

The 2013 film saw a US$540 million (RM2.35 billion) global box office; Fincher previously worked with World War Z star Brad Pitt on Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Filming is to being in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews 

