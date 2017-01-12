Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Woody Harrelson joins ‘Stars Wars’ galaxy

Thursday January 12, 2017
08:30 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 yearsThe Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 years

The Edit: How to see New York in one dayThe Edit: How to see New York in one day

PPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says MukhrizPPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says Mukhriz

The Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedansThe Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedans

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Cast member Harrelson poses at the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2' in Los Angeles — Reuters picCast member Harrelson poses at the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2' in Los Angeles — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Actor Woody Harrelson will be heading to a galaxy far, far away for his next movie, playing a role in the second anthology Star Wars film focused on a young Han Solo.

Lucasfilm said yesterday in a statement that the 55-year-old Oscar-nominated actor will join Alden Ehrenreich, who will play the younger version of the smuggler and space pirate Han Solo.

The cast will also include Donald Glover, as a young Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke, of Game of Thrones, in an undisclosed role.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” said Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, directors of the film due out for release next year.

“His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”

The Hunger Games actor told Mashable in a Facebook Live that he would be playing a “mentor to Han, but I’m also a bit of a criminal”.

“I don’t think I should say much more than that, because the Force is not allowing me,” he added.

The as yet untitled film is the second in a series of standalone films — after Rogue One — that take place before the events of the first Star Wars movie. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline