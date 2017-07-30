Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Woody Harrelson is transformed in LBJ trailer (VIDEO)

Sunday July 30, 2017
12:27 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, July 30 — There’s a new trailer out and you’ll hardly recognise Woody Harrelson in it.

Rob Reiner’s upcoming biographical political drama LBJ stars Harrelson as the 36th President of the United States Lyndon B. Johnson.

Woody Harrelson play Lyndon B. Johnson in LBJ. — Screengrab from YouTube videoWoody Harrelson play Lyndon B. Johnson in LBJ. — Screengrab from YouTube videoJohnson was famously thrust into the Oval Office after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, played by Jeffrey Donovan. The show follows the political tensions that Johnson faced when he became the new president.

Other names joining Harrelson in thie drama are Jennifer Jason Leigh, Richard Jenkins, Bill Pullman, Kim Allen, Michael Stahl-David, C. Thomas Howell, Doug McKeon and Michael Mosley.

