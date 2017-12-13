Woody Harrelson in talks to join ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff

Actor Woody Harrelson has already been part of several major franchises. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 13 —The American actor is currently in talks to join the cast of Venom, the Spider-Man spinoff based on the popular villain, reports Variety. He would join Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed.

Woody Harrelson could be set to add another major movie franchise to his acting CV. After Hunger Games, Planet of the Apes and Star Wars, the actor could now star in Venom, an upcoming film from the Spider-Man universe.

But what kind of role could the actor play in this movie, slated for release in fall 2018? According to Variety, Woody Harrelson could play some sort of henchman. Details are still scarce, but it’s hard to imagine the actor taking a major part given that filming is already well underway.

Since October, Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed have been on set with director Ruben Fleischer, who previously gave Woody Harrelson’s career a new lease of life with his 2009 movie Zombieland.

Venom is due in theaters October 5, 2018.

Woody Harrelson currently stars in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri alongside Frances McDormand. Martin McDonagh’s movie, released in November, is a hot contender in this year’s awards season, scooping no less than six Golden Globe nominations.

The actor also stars in the Star Wars Hans Solo spinoff, Solo: A Star Wars Story, out May 25, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews