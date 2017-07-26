Woody Allen’s ‘Wonder Wheel’ to close 2017 New York Film Festival

A file picture of US director Woody Allen. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Woody Allen’s period drama Wonder Wheel has been selected as the closing feature for the 2017 New York Film Festival.

While plot details are slim, the film — which stars Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and James Belushi — is said to contain “larger-than-life characters, lovers, infidelity, and gangsters”, with the screenplay penned by Allen (via Deadline).

Set in the 1950s, Wonder Wheel was shot in the city and marks Winslet’s first time working with the iconic New York director.

The film is to be released theatrically by Amazon Studios and an unnamed distribution partner on December 1 — just in time for Oscar consideration.

The 55th instalment of the festival is set to run from September 28 ‘til October 15, with Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying to serve as the opening-night film. — AFP-Relaxnews