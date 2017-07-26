‘Wonder Woman 2’ gets 2019 release date

Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of ‘Wonder Woman’ in Los Angeles, California May 25, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 26 — If you’ve been wondering when you’ll get to see the next Wonder Woman sequel, then you might want to lock down this date: December 13, 2019.

That’s right, Warner Bros has scheduled the release date for the superhero sequel that will see Gal Gadot back in action with Patty Jenkins also said to be back in the directors seat.

We will get to see Gadot’s Wonder Woman this year as well in Justice League, where she will appear alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Wonder Woman has been a big hit since its release last month and according to USA Today, it has held better than any superhero film in more than 15 years at the North American box office.