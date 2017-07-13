Winter arrives in LA for ‘Game of Thrones’ launch (VIDEO)

Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season seven of the television series ‘Game of Thrones’ in Los Angeles July 12, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 13 — Standing in front of the Disney Hall where the seventh season of Game of Thrones premiered yesterday, a ‘White Walker’, the mysterious ice warriors from north of The Wall, hinted at what was going to be the biggest threat in the new series.

Cast member Gwendoline Christie poses at a premiere for season seven of the television series ‘Game of Thrones’ in Los Angeles, California July 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actors Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth) were among the stars of the upcoming series to turn out for the premiere and give waiting press a sense of what to expect for the new 7-episode series.

“It’s the first half of the end. It’s 13 episodes that are going to wrap up the story,” said Coster-Waldau.

“These 7 are like the first half but it’s going to feel like a normal season but you’re going to be like ‘Why are there only 7?’ but these episodes are jam-packed and there are big moments in all of them so hopefully no-one will be disappointed.”

“There is a much different feel this year,” explained Cunningham.

“You’ll find that as it goes on. It’s certainly not all these disparate stories, we’ve seen people arriving and people coming so that may well rear its head as we go on.”

Kit Harington, who plays the bastard Jon Snow and now the King of the North, is front and centre in the trailers going to battle against not only the White Walkers but other foes in the world of Westeros.

“It’s uniquely exhausting,” he admitted. “I’m not going to boo hoo and cry about how hard my job is as there are much harder jobs but yeah, I think as far as TV goes, our show is pretty taxing.”

Game of Thrones has been a huge hit for television studio HBO since it first premiered back in 2011 with an advanced cinematic feel to the programme.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones premieres for viewers on Sunday July 16. — Reuters