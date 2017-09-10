Winners at the 74th Venice film festival

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — Here is a list of the prizes awarded at the Venice film festival yesterday:
Golden Lion for best film:
The Shape of Water by Mexican Guillermo Del Toro (US)
Silver Lion for best director:
Xavier Legrand for Custody (France)
Grand jury prize:
Foxtrot by Samuel Maoz (Israel)
Special jury prize:
Sweet Country by Warwick Thornton (Australia)
Coppa Volpi for best actor:
Kamel El Basha in Ziad Doueiri’s The Insult (Italy)
Coppa Volpi for best actress:
Charlotte Rampling in Andrea Pallaoro’s Hannah (Italy)
Prize for best screenplay:
Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Britain)
Marcello Mastroianni award for best young actor or actress:
Charlie Plummer in Andrew Haigh’s Lean on Pete (Britain)
Lion of the Future for best debut film:
Xavier Legrand for Custody (France) — AFP