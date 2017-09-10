Winners at the 74th Venice film festival

Charlotte Rampling holds the Coppa Volpi award for the best actress for the movie ‘Hannah’ during the awards ceremony at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 9, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — Here is a list of the prizes awarded at the Venice film festival yesterday:

Golden Lion for best film:

The Shape of Water by Mexican Guillermo Del Toro (US)

Silver Lion for best director:

Xavier Legrand for Custody (France)

Grand jury prize:

Foxtrot by Samuel Maoz (Israel)

Special jury prize:

Sweet Country by Warwick Thornton (Australia)

Coppa Volpi for best actor:

Kamel El Basha in Ziad Doueiri’s The Insult (Italy)

Coppa Volpi for best actress:

Charlotte Rampling in Andrea Pallaoro’s Hannah (Italy)

Prize for best screenplay:

Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Britain)

Marcello Mastroianni award for best young actor or actress:

Charlie Plummer in Andrew Haigh’s Lean on Pete (Britain)

Lion of the Future for best debut film:

Xavier Legrand for Custody (France) — AFP