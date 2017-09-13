Willie Nelson to lead Harvey benefit concert

Headliner Willie Nelson (pictured), a native Texan and defining country singer, has long been active in charity and spearheaded the Farm Aid concerts. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 13 — A day after a national telethon for hurricane relief, more stars led by Willie Nelson and Paul Simon today announced a benefit concert for survivors of mega-storm Harvey.

The September 22 show at the arena of the University of Texas at Austin will be aired across the state by broadcaster Tegna and livestreamed globally on YouTube.

Proceeds will go to the Rebuild Texas Fund which will support housing, health care and other needs in the wake of Harvey's destruction in the state.

Headliner Nelson, a native Texan and defining country singer, has long been active in charity and spearheaded the Farm Aid concerts.

Folk legend Simon earlier pledged US$1 million (RM4.2 million) for Harvey relief along with his wife Edie Brickell, who will also play in Austin.

Other performers include country A-listers Bonnie Raitt and Lyle Lovett, Texas-born soul singer Leon Bridges and folk rock great James Taylor.

The announcement comes a day after a one-hour telethon broadcast on all US networks to raise relief for victims of Harvey as well as Irma, which struck shortly afterward in the Caribbean and Florida.

The telethon, whose performers included Stevie Wonder, Dave Matthews and Luis Fonsi, raised more than US$15 million (RM million) as of late yesterday, according to organisers. — AFP