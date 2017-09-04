Will you accept or decline this ‘Friend Request’? (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has released a new trailer for its Facebook-themed horror thriller Friend Request that stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, William Moseley, Liesl Ahlers and Connor Paolo.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Popular college student Laura (Debnam-Carey) has tons of friends, both on Facebook and IRL. She graciously accepts social outcast Marina’s (Ahlers) online friend request, until Marina crosses the line and Laura unfriends her. To everyone’s shock, Marina takes her own life in a ritual meant to torment Laura, which appears in a video posted on Laura’s profile. Even though it wasn’t Laura who posted the video, or other creepy content that begins appearing on her page, her Facebook friend count begins to dwindle as a result. When her real-life friends start dying mysterious, cruel deaths, Laura must figure out how to break the deadly curse before it’s too late.”

Friend Request is set for release on September 22.

