Will these photos scotch those Angelababy surrogacy rumours?

One of two photos released by the new dad via his official Weibo yesterday.BEIJING, April 27 — Angelababy’s post-baby body has been met with much scepticism after the new mum appeared to snap back in shape less than three months after giving birth.

The 28-year-old Chinese actress welcomed her first son with husband Huang Xiaoming in January.

This led Chinese internet users to speculate that their baby was carried by a surrogate mother, an allegation that was fuelled after popular blogger Zhuo Wei’s weighed in on an online discussion last week.

When asked for his opinion on the matter, Zhuo who is known as ‘China’s No. 1 paparazzo’ answered: “As far as I know, it wasn’t, it’s a ‘biological’ child.”

In response, Angelababy’s official Weibo then carried a tongue-in-cheek ‘warning’ of sorts to Zhuo: “Rumours are rumours. We thank Teacher Zhuo for the clarification in the first half of his sentence, but we do not accept the misleading quotation marks in the second half of his sentence.”

The post then added that Zhuo bore possible consequences for spreading false information: “If your post is reposted more than 500 times, you have to bear legal responsibility. We really ‘love you’.”

Despite the denial, the rumours surrounding the baby’s birth have refused to die, and now it looks like Huang has decided to step in to defend his wife.

Yesterday, the 39-year-old actor shared two photos taken during Angelababy’s pregnancy on his Weibo page.

In the intimate photos, a smiling Huang can be seen caressing his wife’s belly.

He also wrote: “It’s not easy being a mum! All mums are great, I love them.”

But will this kill off the surrogacy rumours once and for all? Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before Photoshop rumours start to circulate too.

