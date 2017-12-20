Will Smith surprises fans with beatboxing performance (VIDEO)

MUMBAI, Dec 20 — Hollywood star Will Smith attended the premiere of his new sci-fi film Bright in India's tinsel town, Mumbai, on Monday.

Fans jostled for position to see Smith, along with his co-stars Noomi Rapace and Joel Edgerton and the movie's director, David Ayer, who previously made Suicide Squad.

At one point Smith, known for his rapping as well as acting, beatboxed a rhythm as Indian actor Rannvijay Singha danced for the crowd.

Bright, set in an alternate present-day reality where humans live alongside orcs, elves and fairies, will be released on Netflix on December 22. — Reuters

Will Smith, known for his rapping as well as acting, beatboxed a rhythm as Indian actor Rannvijay Singha danced for the crowd. — Screen capture via Reuters