Will Smith might play the Genie in Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’

Will Smith is said to be in talks to play the Genie in Disney’s live-action reboot of ‘Aladdin’.LOS ANGELES, April 20 — From the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to a Genie now, Will Smith has certainly played all sorts of roles during his career and this new one certainly sounds equally as exciting.

According to Deadline, Smith is in talks to play the Genie in Disney’s live-action reboot of Aladdin, that will be directed by Guy Ritchie.

The beloved iconic character was originally voiced by the late Robin Williams in the original 1992 animated film.

Similar to Beauty and the Beast, reports suggest that this Aladdin remake will also not deviate too much from the original animated classic. Production looks set to start in July and wrap-up by 2018.

This Aladdin remake will be Smith’s first animated movie since the 2004 film A Shark’s Tale. The star was also recently said to be in negotiations to star in Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo remake, but scheduling conflicts caused the deal to fall through.