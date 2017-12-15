Will Smith hopes Netflix movie ‘Bright’ will thrill audiences, even on small screen (VIDEO)

Will Smith said the process of making the movie was no different from that of a standard theatrical release and hoped the online audience would enjoy it in the same way. — Screen capture via Reuters videoLOS ANGELES, Dec 15 — Hollywood star Will Smith walked the red carpet on Wednesday at the premiere of the sci-fi thriller Bright, the first big budget movie from online streaming service Netflix.

Directed by Suicide Squad filmmaker David Ayer, the movie is set in an alternative present-day reality where humans live alongside orcs, elves and fairies.

It tells the story of two Los Angeles police officers who discover a magic relic with great power and have to protect it.

Without a traditional box office figure to measure the success of the film, Ayer said he considers the potential streaming audience on Netflix to be an achievement in itself.

Bright, which also stars Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace, will be released on Netflix on December 22. — Reuters