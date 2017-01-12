Will Smith and Tom Hanks tipped for Tim Burton’s live-action ‘Dumbo’ film

Will Smith is reportedly in talks to take the lead role in Tim Burton’s live-action take on ‘Dumbo’. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Will Smith and Tom Hanks are circling Tim Burton’s live-action spin on Dumbo.

Deadline was the first to report that Smith is Disney’s top choice for the role of the father of the children who form a bond with the big-eared circus elephant.

Meanwhile, Variety claimed that Tom Hanks is in the running to play the film’s villain.

Disney’s animated classic Dumbo was released in 1941. It tells the tale of a circus elephant who is ridiculed for his big ears, but is, in fact, capable of flying by using them as wings.