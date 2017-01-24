Will Ryan Reynolds reprise his role in ‘Green Lantern Corps’?

Actor Ryan Reynolds is now one of six linked with 2020's ‘Green Lantern Corps’ as DC Entertainment expands on its growing comic-to-movie universe. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 24 ― Six actors have been named in association with the lead role in Green Lantern Corps, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Cruise, and Ryan Reynolds.

He played Deadpool in a bad movie and again in a very good one, and executives at DC Entertainment are considering whether Ryan Reynolds could do the same for their Green Lantern character when Green Lantern Corps hits in 2020.

Like much of the movie, Reynold's appearance as Wade Wilson in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine was not well received, but his turn as Wilson and his alter ego Deadpool was a 2016 standout.

Similarly, the first and most recent Green Lantern film, released 2011, starred Reynolds in the lead role and he is now one of six linked with 2020's Green Lantern Corps as DC Entertainment expands on its growing comic-to-movie universe.

Also named by The Wrap are Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Jake Gyllenhaal, Armie Hammer, and Joel McHale, with Cruise the eldest of the sextet at 54 years of age and Hammer the youngest at 30. ― AFP-Relaxnews