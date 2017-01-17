Will Jamie Dornan finally bare all in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’?

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ at the 65th Berlin Film Festival February 12, 2015. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 17 — Jamie Dornan may have paid the bills as a Calvin Klein underwear model in the early stages of his career, but fans will have to rely on their imagination for the rest.

NY Daily News reported yesterday that Dornan will not be doing full frontal nudity in Fifty Shades Darker.

When Dornan signed on to do the sequel to the kinky, S&M-themed hit Fifty Shades of Grey, there was plenty of speculation that the 34-year-old Irish actor would join Johnson in going full frontal this time around.

Star magazine even went so far as to report last May that producers had offered Dornan a cool US$1.5 million (RM6.69 million) bonus to bare it all, and offered him creative control over the scene.

But alas, it is not to be.

An insider on the set of Fifty Shades of Darker reportedly told NY Daily News that while fans can expect to see plenty of his chiselled body, Dornan doesn’t go full monty in the film.

“The pair were both filmed nude, but editors have made sure that Jamie’s backside is the most intimate part that fans will see,” the insider was quoted as saying.

“So it is bad news for the girls hoping to get a glimpse of what he is packing.”

Co-star Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, stripped naked for many of the movie’s kinky scenes, as she did in the original.

Critically panned, Fifty Shades of Grey, which was released last year, was a smash hit, chalking up US$571 million globally.

The sequel is set for release on Valentine’s Day.