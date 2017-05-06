Last updated -- GMT+8

Will Ferrell, Jason Momoa to team up for new comedy

Saturday May 6, 2017
05:36 PM GMT+8

Will Ferrell will be teaming up with Jason Momoa for a new comedy. — AFP picWill Ferrell will be teaming up with Jason Momoa for a new comedy. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 6 — Paramount is in the works to develop a father-son comedy starring Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa and we’ll be kidding if we said we weren’t excited about this project!

According to Variety, both Ferrell and Momoa have signed on for the film that has yet to be named.   

It is being produced by Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez company based on a script pitched by Jarrad Paul.

The film comedy centres on a washed-up TV star (Ferrell) who reunites with his former TV son (Momoa), who has since the show gone on to become a big movie star.

